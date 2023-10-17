Best USB-C Monitor Deals: Up to 21% Off on 4K and Ultrawide Monitors

If you're looking for a great monitor that will help with the clutter on your desk, then going with a USB-C monitor is a great option. Not only does it make life a bit easier, but they also tend to have some additional features that make life convenient as well, and with all the deals we're seeing, now is the perfect time to pick one up. So what makes a USB-C monitor such a great choice for a decluttered environment??

With a USB-C monitor, a single cable delivers audio, video and power to the display. No need for an HDMI or DisplayPort connection for audio and video, with a separate USB cable to power the monitor's USB ports. No need for an adapter or conversion cable to connect an HDMI or DisplayPort cable to your laptop. As laptops grow thinner, many have ditched the HDMI port altogether and offer only USB-C connections. Most notably, Apple's MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro lack HDMI ports. And a USB-C monitor pairs nicely with a USB-C laptop.

In terms of resolution, I recommend at least full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) for a 24-inch display; Quad HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) for a 27-inch display and Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels, or 4K) for anything 32 inches or larger. The other spec to keep an eye on is the maximum brightness rating, which you'll see range from 250 to 500 nits. Lower-end monitors are usually rated at 250 or 300 nits, which will likely suffice for a dark den or basement. For a sun-drenched office, however, you'll want something that's rated for 350 nits or higher. For more on that, I direct your attention to CNET's monitor buying guide.

Check out the best USB-C monitor deals we can find right now. The screen sizes range from 24 inches to a 34-inch ultrawide display. What you won't find here are professional-grade monitors with wide color gamut or gaming displays with fast refresh rates. These are general-purpose monitors for home, office and home office use.

Amazon 24-inch ViewSonic VX2485-MHU: $160 Save $20 This basic USB-C display from ViewSonic is surprisingly well-rounded for the price. It serves up a full HD resolution, which ought to provide a crisp image across the 23.8-inch panel. In addition to USB-C connectivity, it also features both HDMI and VGA connections. It's far from a gaming monitor, but if you want to play the occasional game, it does feature AMD FreeSync to help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. Integrated speakers are on board -- not always a given -- and it's adjustable with both tilt and swivel (but no height adjustment). With a minimal 250-nit brightness rating, however, it's best used under artificial light rather than a room that receives a ton of natural light. It's on sale for $160 at Amazon right now. $160 at Amazon

Amazon 27-inch Asus ProArt PA278CV: $280 Save $19 This 27-inch display from Asus boasts a QHD resolution and 350-nit brightness rating. It also offers the ability to daisy-chain multiple monitors with its DisplayPort-in and -out ports. You can connect up to four displays together without needing to connect each one to your PC or laptop first. It's $20 off at Amazon right now and a rare example of a 27-inch QHD display that costs less than $300. $279 at Amazon

Pixio 27-inch Pixio PX277 Pro: $310 Save $40 with coupon This Pixio PX277 is a 27-inch QHD panel geared toward gamers, with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync to help prevent tearing during games. It's also rated for an impressive 450 nits of brightness and should be easy to set up with USB-C connectivity. It's priced at a reasonable $310 at Amazon so long as you clip the on-screen coupon. $310 at Amazon

LG 27-inch LG UltraFine: $300 Save $80 This 27-inch 4K LG unit is a well-rounded display and while not available with a huge discount, any discount is better than none. It offers AMD FreeSync and tons of connectivity. In addition to USB-C, you get a pair of HDMI ports and one DisplayPort connection. There's also two downstream USB ports, which lets you connect your USB devices without needing to reach the ports on your PC. It's rated for a sufficient 350 nits of brightness and boasts a sleek, curved stand that provides tilt, height and pivot adjustment. $300 at Amazon

AOC 32-inch AOC Q32P2CA: $250 Save $60 This 32-inch 1440p AOC display, with a rating of 350 nits, should provide a panel that is a bit brighter than the above BenQ. It supplies a DisplayPort connection and a pair of HDMI ports in addition to USB-C connectivity. It also has integrated speakers and a flexible stand with height, tilt and swivel adjustments. While it usually goes for $310, you can grab it now for just $250. $250 at Amazon

LG LG 34WP65G-B: $347 Save $53 with My Best Buy This ultrawide display acts like a two-monitor setup but without the break in the middle between the display. It features an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution. In addition to being plenty wide, it should be plenty bright with a 400-nit rating. It also features AMD FreeSync. It's normally reasonably priced at $400, and now you can get it for $53 off with My Best Buy Plus or Total $347 at Best Buy

