This Non-Amazon Prime Day Deal Saves You $170 on the Dyson V8 Origin Plus

Keeping the house clean is a constant struggle, but having the right tools can be a big help. And if you're looking for an alternative to lugging a heavy corded vacuum up and down the stairs, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Walmart is currently offering tons of anti-Prime Day bargains, including a whopping $170 off the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum, which drops the price down to just $250. The sale runs through Oct. 12, but there's no guaranteeing this deal will stick around until then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

In terms of features, the V8 Origin Plus has plenty going for it. It's cordless and weighs in at less than 6 pounds, but that doesn't stop this thing from running for up to 40 minutes per charge. There are also two cleaner heads for a deep clean no matter the surface and Dyson says this model is engineered for use in homes with pets, too.

The V8 Origin Plus also comes with some convenient accessories to help you clean every nook and cranny of your home, while those 15 cyclones across two tiers ensure that airflow won't drop even when the going gets dirty. Those accessories include a motor-bar cleaner head, combination tool and a crevice tool, as well as a docking station for easy charging.

The Dyson V8 Origin Plus comes with a two-year warranty as standard. And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.