Best Cordless Vacuum Deals: Save $150 on LG CordZero A9, $100 on Dyson V8 and More

Let's face it, vacuuming is already a big enough hassle without having to huff and puff just to get your vacuum up the stairs. If you're sick of lugging around a heavy corded vacuum, it may be time to upgrade a cordless or "stick" vacuum. They're a lightweight and maneuverable alternative to traditional vacuum cleaners that offer the same powerful suction without the extra effort. And there's a huge market for them at the moment, with tons of options from top appliance brands like Dyson, LG and Samsung

To help you get a sense of what's out there, you can check out our list of the best cordless vacuums for 2022. Below, you'll find the best prices available on some of our favorite models, as well as some great bargains on comparable models. We'll continue to update this page as deals come and go, so check back often to be sure you're getting the best price available.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Dyson is the brand to beat, and the V8 Absolute is our favorite budget Dyson stick vacuum on the market right now. It weighs in at just 5.75 pounds, and boasts a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge. Or kick it into MAX mode for seven minutes of ultra-powerful suction. And buying through Dyson directly also scores you a free $75 toolkit.

LG LG makes tons of trustworthy home appliances, including vacuum cleaners. This LG CordZero A9 is equipped with 160 watts of suction power and boasts a runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It's also equipped with a mop attachment for a perfect finish on tile and hardwood floors, and the five-stage HEPA filtration system to help remove dust and allergens from your home. The filters are also removable and washable to help keep your vacuum running better, longer.

Moosoo We named the Moosoo XL-618A the best value cordless vacuum on the market for 2022, and right now it's even better. It boasts 12,000 Pa of suction, and it automatically separates coarse debris and fine dust for more hygienic emptying. You can't get everything for around $100, though: The XL-618A wasn't exceptional at picking up dander and excessive hair tended to get caught in the brush roll, so we wouldn't recommend it if you've got pets at home. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, this is an excellent choice.

Eufy The S11 is even lighter than the Dyson V8 above at just 3.3 pounds, but still manages to pack in an impressive 120AW of suction power. On a single charge, it can vacuum in low-mode for roughly 40 minutes, or you can kick it into high gear for 8 minutes of max-mode deep cleaning. The collapsible design makes it highly versatile, too, with a telescoping stem that allows you to convert it to a handheld vacuum for extra maneuverability.