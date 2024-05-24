X
This Memorial Day Deal Knocks $55 Off the Awesome Echo Show 8

Enjoy incredible convenience thanks to the Echo Show 8, and save yourself $55 when you buy it now.

echo-show-8-2023
Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day sales are kicking off all over the place right now and one of Amazon's best Memorial Day deals is on its own hardware. The Echo Show 8, which shares the top spot on our list of the best smart displays, is $55 off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $95. That's just $5 more than its best-ever price. The deal is being matched at Best Buy, too.

In certain areas of your home, a smart display makes more sense than a traditional smart speaker. While you'll still get all the voice-based Alexa commands, the built-in touchscreen is ideal for following a recipe, checking home security cameras, streaming video or seeing the week's weather forecast. There's also a built-in camera for video calls, and when you're not actively using the device, it can function as a digital photo frame. 

It's a truly excellent device, and a great value at this 37% discount. To take full advantage of this smart display's features, check out our roundup of all the best Memorial Day smart home deals for bargains on compatible smart lights, smart plugs and more.

