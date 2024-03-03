This Is Your Last Chance to Grab This Discount on a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

Whether you plan to travel or just like learning new languages, grabbing a language-learning app can be a great way to reach that goal. Of course, they do tend to be expensive, and one of the best, Rosetta Stone, is currently having a big sale that's worth grabbing. You get 25 languages to pick from, and you can learn at your own pace since it's a lifetime subscription, so if pressure tends to put you off learning things, this deal is perfect.

While it usually goes for $399, StackSocial has discounted it heavily down to just $190 using the coupon code ROSETTA. That knocks a little bit extra off the already existing 52% discount and is way cheaper than what Rosetta is currently offering. The only caveat is that the coupon code ends today, so be sure to take advantage of it before it expires.

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners and this membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Even if you don't plan on traveling far from home, improving your language skills has plenty of benefits. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy movies and TV shows from other places, hobbyists can also take advantage of this deal.

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.