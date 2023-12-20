X
This Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Is Down to Just $13 With Prime

Save 76% on this lightweight ThisWorx car vacuum and keep your ride spick and span on a budget.

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 is displayed against a red background.
ThisWorx/CNET

Getting your own car is not only a major purchase, it's also a big responsibility that includes regular maintenance, both inside and out. Investing in a car vacuum is an easy, low-cost way to maintain the interior on the go, keeping crumbs, dirt and other debris out of your vehicle. Right now, Amazon Prime members can snag a great, lightweight handheld car vacuum from ThisWorx for just $13. That's a 76% discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to take advantage of these savings. 

This portable vacuum has 110 watts suction power and comes equipped with a 16-foot cord that plugs into your 12-volt outlet, as well as a number of useful accessories that can help keep the seats and carpets of your car clean. These include a flathead hose for hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube to use under the seats and in crevices, a brush head for carpets and upholstery, a cleaning brush for the included HEPA vacuum filter and a carrying bag to keep it all stored. At just 2.4 pounds, this lightweight tool is easily stored in a trunk or under the seat for quick cleans anywhere you go. 

If you're looking for a larger, convertible model that can also tackle messes in your home, be sure to check out our roundup of cordless vacuum deals. Or find more low-cost holiday deals for under $25, many of which can still arrive before Christmas.

