This Discounted Meat Thermometer Is a Must-Buy Before Thanksgiving

Today only, snag ThermoPro's 500-foot range TempSpike wireless meat thermometer at $25 off.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow
The ThermoPro TempSpike Bluetooth smart food and meat thermometer is displayed, along with its app, against a yellow background.
Meat thermometers are fantastic kitchen tools -- and with Thanksgiving on the way, now might be the perfect time to stock your kitchen with one. Not only will a good meat thermometer help keep you from overcooking your meat, but more importantly, it can keep you from undercooking your meat by ensuring that your meal has reached a safe internal temperature before serving it to your friends and family. 

Black Friday is just weeks away and many top retailers have already begun slashing prices ahead of the big day. Today only, Best Buy has cut the cost of this smart TempSpike wireless meat thermometer from ThermoPro to just $55. That's a $25 savings on its usual list price. This one-day deal expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to snag one at this price.

This smart meat thermometer is wire-free and uses Bluetooth to send information and alerts right to your phone. It has a range of 500 feet thanks to the included signal booster, which makes it easy for you to continue working on other things while you cook. Essentially, you'll insert the probe -- which has two sensors that monitor both the internal and ambient temperature -- and then that data will be accessible on your phone via the app. 

The app includes nine USDA presets for meat types and doneness levels, and it will provide you with an estimated cooking time and a data graph. And you'll receive alert notifications so that you can cook your meat evenly every time. The signal booster has a battery life of up to three months per charge, while the probe will run up to 36 hours per charge. The probe is also made with IP67-rated stainless steel so it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. 

And be sure to check out other early Black Friday deals at Best Buy on top tech, home goods and more happening now.

