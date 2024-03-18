This Deal Will Net You a OnePlus Pad for Just $400

While there's a lot to be said about things like the iPad Pro or the Samsung S9, a lot of folks don't really need something that high-end or that expensive. For the most part, folks can get by on mid-range tablets, especially if those tablets are only needed for browsing, watching content, and maybe getting some productivity tasks done. Luckily, the OnePlus Pad is an excellent option for that, and not only is it one of our favorite tablets, but you can also get a great deal on it right now from Amazon.

You can grab this deal at Amazon which discounts the OnePlus Pad down to $400 from $480. We aren't sure when this deal is going to expire, but this price matches the lowest we've seen on it to date, so it's a good idea to pick it up sooner rather than later.

The OnePlus Pad hit shelves just this spring, and CNET's Scott Stein called it one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's an even better value when you can pick it up on sale. It has an 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs in at 552 grams (1.22 pounds), making it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.

You can also pick up some accessories for the OnePlus Pad such as the OnePlus magnetic stylus for $100, the magnetic keyboard for $150 and the folio case for $40. Also, be sure to check out some of these other great tablet deals if the OnePlus Pad doesn't quite tickle your fancy.