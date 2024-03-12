This Deal Knocks the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Down to Just $85

If you've been thinking of picking up an Android tablet, but feel like the prices are usually high, then you're in luck. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great entry-level tablet with a solidly budget price, and even better, it's currently on sale. You can pick it up right now from B&H Photo for just $85 in cart, rather than the usual $160, saving you almost 50% in the process. Just be aware that this ends on March 17 or when stock runs out, so be sure to snap it up quickly.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is lightweight, durable and designed to be taken on the go. It has an 8.7-inch touchscreen and weighs in at just 0.81 pounds, so it will take up less space in your backpack or tote bag than an average paperback. And with a sturdy metal frame, you don't need to worry about it getting jostled around a bit, though you'll probably still want to invest in a decent case to protect it against scratches and dings.

This model is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though that can easily be expanded up to 1TB thanks to the built-in SD card reader. The Tab A7 Lite is also a great pick if you use other Galaxy devices, thanks to Samsung's One UI technology. It syncs all of your devices together, so if you start watching a movie on one, you can pick up right where you left off on another. Samsung says it receives security updates every quarter, which is a good indication it'll continue to be updated for at least a couple years.

