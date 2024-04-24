This Costco Membership Deal Comes With a Free $40 Gift Card

Life feels as though it's getting more expensive by the minute, so anything you can do to reduce costs has to be a good thing. One great way to do that is by grabbing a membership to a place like a Costco warehouse, which can save you a lot of money over time. If you were thinking of doing that but were worried about the price, then you'll be happy to know that if you sign up for Costco's Gold Star annual membership via StackSocial right now, you'll also get yourself a $40 Costco gift card, which means the membership is basically only going to cost you $20.

StackSocial doesn't list a specific date for when this deal will end, but it must be redeemed by June 16 in order for you to receive your credit. We recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this offer. Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. If you've been thinking of picking up an annual Costco membership, this is a great way to keep more cash in your pocket.

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. While Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and other products as well.

After you sign up, you'll receive your bonus shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online, so you can use it right away. It's also worth reiterating that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until June 16 to redeem the membership at Costco, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.