This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Makes One of the Best Values in Gaming Even Better

For Xbox and PC gamers, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an absolute must if you want to get the most out of your gaming experience. It not only gives you access to features like cloud gaming and online multiplayer, but you also get to play some of the best games for free, too. We aren't talking indie games, either, with heavy hitters like Starfield and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor included. If you're looking to start a subscription or just save some money when renewing an existing sub, now's the time to act -- StackSocial is offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $40.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access Game Pass on not just your console, but also on PC and mobile as well. Basically, you can play what you want, when you want, where you want. Game Pass gets new games all the time, with not only some older titles making their way to the service, but also brand-new Xbox games also coming to it, including first-party releases.

The deal saves you 21% off the usual asking price and if you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, why not take the chance to save some cash and extend your subscription? This is one of the best Xbox deals going on right now, but we don't know how long we can expect this deal to stick around.