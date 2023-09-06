X
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: Starfield Is Here

Give these games a try.

a space ship doing a gravity jump
Bethesda Game Studios

Xbox Game Pass continues to show its value for most Xbox owners -- even with its recent price increase. The service not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, it also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some games coming to the service in September.

Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year, and it's currently out on Game Pass. The space role-playing game is a Day 1 release for the service and is easily one of the best games subscribers can play on their Xbox Series console or PC. Those in the mood for a more classic RPG can check out Sea of Stars. Other players in need of raising their blood pressure can check out Texas Chain Saw Massacre, where they can take the role of victims trying to survive the nightmare while other players control the Slaughter family, which includes the horror icon Leatherface. 

New and noteworthy

Recent hits

Must-play classics 

PC gaming picks

A TV showing the Xbox Game Pass menu.
Dan Ackerman/CNET

