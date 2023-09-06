Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: Starfield Is Here
Give these games a try.
Xbox Game Pass continues to show its value for most Xbox owners -- even with its recent price increase. The service not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, it also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.
If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some games coming to the service in September.
Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year, and it's currently out on Game Pass. The space role-playing game is a Day 1 release for the service and is easily one of the best games subscribers can play on their Xbox Series console or PC. Those in the mood for a more classic RPG can check out Sea of Stars. Other players in need of raising their blood pressure can check out Texas Chain Saw Massacre, where they can take the role of victims trying to survive the nightmare while other players control the Slaughter family, which includes the horror icon Leatherface.
New and noteworthy
- Sea of Stars
- Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Minecraft Legends
- GTA 5
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Madden NFL 23
- Darkest Dungeon
- Monster Hunter Rise
- FIFA 23
- Persona 4 Golden
Recent hits
- Forza Horizon 5
- Pentiment
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Death's Door
- Farming Simulator 22 (no, really)
- Sea of Thieves
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Psychonauts 2
- Vampire Survivors
Must-play classics
- Assassin's Creed Origins (and AC: Odyssey)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Dishonored 2
- Dead by Daylight
- Fallout 76
- Skyrim
- Grim Fandango
PC gaming picks
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Valheim
- Wasteland 3
We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus.
Game Pass has evolved far beyond its Xbox-bound origins to become a subscription that delivers something for everyone who plays games, and now encompasses console and PC game downloads, access to online multiplayer services, a deal with gaming giant EA and a cloud-based service that streams games to nearly any device.
Microsoft offers several versions, but because of how the features are sliced up between them, only the $17-per-month Ultimate plan, with all the benefits detailed above, really makes sense. Read our Xbox Game Pass review.
