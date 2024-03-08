This Anker Charging Station Can Charge 5 Things at Once and Is a Bargain at $35

Keeping everything charged and powered can be a real challenge, especially when you're traveling. Hotel rooms never seem to have enough outlets and even if they do, they're rarely where you need them to be. Having a great power strip can make all the difference and right now we can get you one that provides five different power outlets for a price that you won't believe. The five-in-one Anker 615 GaNPrime power strip is down to just $35 at Amazon for Prime members, a 50% price cut, but we don't know how long this deal will be available.

In terms of charging options, this power strip offers two AC outlets as well as a pair of USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. You can use one of those USB-C ports to charge devices at up to 65 watts as well, more than enough for phones, tablets, and even laptops. The power strip has a 3-foot extension cord making it an ideal device to pack for traveling or for adding some easy-access ports onto your desktop in order to save you futzing around under your desk or behind your computer monitor looking for somewhere to plug in. Despite offering power for up to five devices at once, the power strip won't overheat thanks to energy-efficient GaN technology.

These power strips are fine so long as the power isn't out. But being prepared is key, so make sure to check out our list of the best generator deals to ensure you're never left in the lurch.