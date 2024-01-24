This Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Bundle Adds a Keyboard and Stylus and Saves You $80

For many people, a great tablet is a much better option than a laptop, especially for watching videos and creating art. Add a keyboard and tablets immediately turn into viable computers and they're great for note-taking if you add a stylus to the mix, too. With that in mind this Amazon Fire Max 11 bundle ticks all the boxes -- you get Amazon's 11-inch tablet, a keyboard and a stylus all included, and save some money as a result.

Amazon is currently selling the bundle for just $275, a price that saves you $80 right now and all without any of those annoying coupons or discount codes. But it's a deal with no published end date and that's worth keeping in mind when you plan out your purchase.

This Fire Max 11 tablet is Amazon's biggest screen and comes in at 11 inches with 2.4 million pixels, making it a great option for watching movies, reading books and more. Its fast octa-core processor and Wi-Fi 6 support mean you won't be left waiting for things to load and the 14-hour battery life is plenty to get through even the most demanding of work days.

The included keyboard comes includes a trackpad attached for laptop-like use and the stylus is a great addition for handwritten notes, drawing or just doodling. Combine all of that with 64GB or storage and the chance to expand that up to 1TB with a microSD card and this Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet bundle ticks all the right boxes.

Not sure that the Amazon Fire Max 11 is the right tablet for you? We collected all the best tablet deals we could find so be sure to check that out if you're in the market for something a little different.