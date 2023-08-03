This Amazon Deal Scores You 4 Rolls of PLA Filament for Just $11 Each

For 3D printing enthusiasts on a budget, Elegoo makes some of the best equipment on the market. It's claimed several spots on our list of the the best affordable 3D printers of 2023, and makes a variety of budget-friendly filaments as well. And right now, you can stock up on a few rolls without breaking the bank. Amazon is offering 26% off this four-pack of Elegoo 1.75mm PLA filament, which drops the price down to $44 total, or just $11 per roll. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

PLA, or polylactic acid, is one of the most common and user-friendly filament materials out there, which makes it a great choice for beginners. And considering that the average price is around $20 per roll, getting four rolls at just $11 each is a serious bargain. This Elegoo bundle includes a black, white, red and blue filament, and each roll weighs in at one kilogram. It's a 1.75mm filament, which is compatible with most FDM printers, and the large inner spool helps prevent tangling or breaking. Plus, it boasts a dimensional accuracy of +/- 0.02 mm for high-quality prints.

