This 8-in-1 Power Strip Is a Must-Buy Travel Essential at Just $10

If you've ever walked into a hotel room and found that your charger won't quite reach from the wall to where you need it, you aren't alone. But this power strip fixes all of that and right now you can pick one up for just $10 if you're quick.

That price is extremely low, thanks to the huge 62% discount. You'd normally have to pay as much as $26 for this particular power strip, and you don't need to jump through any hoops to get this deal either. No on-screen coupons, no discount codes, no fuss.

This power strip can be used at home or in the office just fine, but it's when traveling that it really comes into its own. The thin, flat cord means that it won't get caught under doors if needed and the long 5-foot cable ensures that you'll be able to charge with plenty of cable to spare. Even the plug itself is super thin to ensure you can squeeze it in should space be restricted behind furniture.

You'll be able to power several devices at once since this power strip turns a single AC outlet into four. There's more, too, thanks to the three USB-A ports and a single USB-C port for charging up phones, tablets and whatever else you're lugging around.

Amazon's product page doesn't say anything about when this deal will end, so keep that in mind when you're planning your order. Note as well that the deal is only available on the white version, though we're not sure that it really matters what color your power strip is anyway. If you need a longer cord, 10- and 15-foot versions are available, though not with quite as big a discount.