Plan Your Next Trip With These Travel Deals

Treat yourself this fall with an awesome getaway or staycation.

If you've been wanting to take a trip but you have budget restrictions, then we've got you covered. Travel sites like Booking.com, TripAdvisor, Hotwire and Hotels.com are all currently offering discounts on everything you need to get away, including plane tickets, car rentals and hotel rooms. If you'd prefer to explore your own city, there are deals for that too.

hotwire

Hotwire

Save up to 60% on hot rate hotels plus extra 10% off

See at Hotwire

What's a vacation without staying in a swanky hotel and ordering all the room service you can afford? To help you do just that, Hotwire is offering up to 60% off its hot rate hotel bookings. This will give you the chance to secure a great deal on an even better hotel. Additionally, you can save even more if you book through the app. App orders with the code HWAPP10 will give you an additional 10% off.

Booking.com

Take 15% off or more on Late Escape deals

See at Booking.com

Booking.com is one of the most popular sites for making travel plans and checking everything from flights to local attractions. Right now, the site is offering 15% or more off its "Late Escape" deals. This is a seasonal promotion and can take you to places like Cancun, Orlando, Guatape and more.

Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Save 10% off with membership

See at Hotels.com

Guest house rentals aren't always great. From exorbitant cleaning fees to strict guest rules, they don't always make for the best base for your trip. However, there's always Hotels.com, and you can save 10% off all bookings right now -- if you're a member.

Viator/Screenshot by CNET

Viator

Get 10% off all experiences or 12% off bookings over $200

See at Viator

When it comes to adventures, Viator is the go-to site. Right now, you can save 10% off all Viator's curated experiences. Or you can save 12% off all bookings over $200. If you're visiting a new place and wondering what to do while there, look no further. Use code CNTSAVE to activate deal.

Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

Save 10% on things to do

See at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor is also offering discounts. Right now, you can get 10% off its "Things to Do" selections with the code CNET10. Now is your chance to save on all your adventures.

