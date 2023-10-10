This $25 JBL Bluetooth Speaker Is an Ideal Prime Day Gift for Music or Podcast Fans

Bluetooth speakers are one of the big consumer electronics commodities these days. Everybody has one, but a lot of them are no-name plastic blobs with tinny sound -- or worse, so old they have a micro-USB charge port. That's why I'm always excited to share when the JBL Go 3 goes on sale. The list price remains at $50, but during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's back down to $25 -- half off, and tying the lowest price we've seen.

To be clear, there are plenty of great Bluetooth speakers on sale right now. But for me, the Go 3 hits the sweet spot for an impulse purchase. I own it, and it's one of my favorite gadgets and travel companions. It's also IP67 waterproof, so it's at home in the shower or by the pool. In fact, I installed a Command Hook by the bathroom sink where it can hang from its durable braided loop, so I can listen to news or music during my morning shower.

Beyond the playback controls and volume, the only two buttons are Bluetooth sync and power. It's worked flawlessly with any phone, laptop or tablet I've ever tried to connect to it. I also love that it has a USB-C port for charging. Now that the iPhone has gone USB-C, it's pretty much the standard connector for the entire gadget world.

And the sound? For something that fits in the palm of my hand, I think it sounds great. With a good bit of midrange and even a touch of bass, you actually feel like you're getting some of that JBL audio DNA that you wouldn't find in those no-name speakers. But don't trust me: Check out the full JBL Go 3 review from CNET audio guru David Carnoy, who also enshrined it on our list of best Bluetooth speakers.

Sure, there are a couple of quibbles: The battery life is a bit short (about five hours), and -- for whatever reason -- the battery life indicator doesn't show up on my iPhone, like nearly every other speaker or headphones I connect to it. But otherwise, there's very little not to like about the Go 3, which is also available in a range of several fun colors, including teal, pink and even military camo. If sustainability is important to you, note that the newer Go 3 Eco version, which incorporates between 90 and 100% post-consumer recyclable materials into the plastic body and speaker grille fabric, respectively -- all for the same $25 price.

If you have an older portable speaker with tinny sound or flagging battery life, this makes a no-brainer replacement. It's also a great gift for anyone who travels or just likes listening to music or podcasts around the house.

