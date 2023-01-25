This $121 Philips Hue Entertainment Bundle Lights Your Space for Less

Smart lighting has come a long way, and if you're interested in customizing your space with bright, bold colors that sync with your entertainment, you won't want to miss this deal. Today only, Woot is offering a brand new for just $121. That means you'll get two Philips Hue Play light bars ($160 at ) and a Hue Bridge, which serves as a hub for your kit ($60 at ), which essentially saves you $99 versus buying each separately. This deal is only available today while supplies last, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

This kit gives you everything you need to light up your entertainment space. Whether you just want ambient lighting while hosting or relaxing, or you want to synchronize a light show with your favorite games and movies for an immersive experience that flows beyond the bezels of your TV or computer screen, this kit can help you achieve the look you want. Stand it up, lay it down or mount it to a shelf, the back of your screen or wherever else you want light where a bulb isn't practical.

The light bars are easy to setup will splash color across your walls, but they need the Hue Bridge to use, making this bundle a great deal. You'll need to connect the Bridge to your router. And once you have your lights positioned, you can link your lights with whatever is playing on your screen via Hue Sync. And you can even control these light bars with voice commands if you have them paired with a compatible device with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. You can also automate these lights or control them while you're away from home via the Philips Hue app.

Still on the fence? Check out Ry Crist's 2018 review for his hands-on analysis.

Read more: Best Smart Home Deals: Save on Lighting, Speakers and More