This $105 Anker Power Bank Will Keep Your Devices Powered Up Anywhere

It doesn't matter how great the batteries might get in our phones, tablets and laptops, there are always going to be times when a top-up is needed and for those times we'd suggest picking up a portable power bank. The Anker 737 Power Bank is a great option thanks to its large capacity and LCD display, and right now it's available for just $105 which is a compelling price for a product that can charge just about everything wherever you might be.

The Anker 737 has a 24,000-mAh battery capacity and a 140-watt two-way fast charging. It can charge up to three devices at once, via its USB-A port and two USB-C ports. It also has a digital display that gives you the output and input power of each port, as well as the remaining battery percentage and the estimated time remaining before it needs to recharge. No more trying to decipher little LED lights!

There's technically a newer version of this power bank available, but it goes for $180, so this is likely a better option for budget-conscious buyers. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. Given the fact this is now the older model, it's always possible it could just disappear from sale entirely, too.

And be sure to check out the latest phone deals and laptop deals if you're ready to update your current device, so you can hold onto more of your cash.