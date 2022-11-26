These 9 Black Friday Deals Are Still at Record Lows Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be done, but there are still all-time low prices on great tech you can snag right now. We're seeing discounts on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers ahead of Cyber Monday. Some discounts are merely good, but others are great -- the best we've ever seen, in fact. No kidding.

Read on for a list of products on sale that we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current lowest prices of all time. There are deals on discounted products from huge brands, including Apple, Nintendo, Amazon and Google.

For more Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday deal-finding, check out our favorite deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. We've also rounded up the best Black Friday deals still available under $25 and a selection of deals that are so good they'll probably sell out. If all those deals leave your head spinning, check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday cheat sheet.

Chamberlain This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993 and connects to your phone for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to its best price, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members, they'll be sure to thank you for something that's so useful. You're receiving price alerts for MyQ Smart Garage Control: $17

JBL The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.

Nintendo Nintendo rarely offers discounts on the Switch, so this seasonal bundle with Mario Kart 8 is about as good as it gets. At $300, it's the same price as the console normally costs, but also includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (a great game) and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Online. You're receiving price alerts for Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle

David Carnoy/CNET The second-gen Apple AirPods Pro are down to $200 right now at several retailers, but we'd be surprised if this deal lasts all the way until Friday. These were just released in September and have received glowing reviews since. Grab a pair today, before you're stuck paying more later. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, White)

Jared DiPane/CNET Every time Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

Amazon This audio player for kids as young as 3 comes with figurines (called Tonies) they can place on top to hear a bedtime story or a song. The Toniebox starter set has never been priced this low before. You're receiving price alerts for Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Playtime Puppy - Listen, Learn, and Play with One Huggable Little Box - Pink

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Google's Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design and screen size. It's the best under-$500 Android phone you can get, and though it's not Google's flagship, the 6A is all most people need in a phone. You're receiving price alerts for Google Pixel 6a (128GB, Charcoal)

Bella Air fryers are still taking kitchens by storm, and this one is an especially great option: Bella's Pro Series 8-quart features two frying baskets (so you can accomplish twice as much in half the time), with six built-in smart cooking functions, including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.