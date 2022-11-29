Best Cyber Monday Under-$25 Deals That You Can Still Grab Today

Cyber Monday is officially over but there are still plenty of sales still running across a range of retailers, including discounts on home tech, games, beauty, fitness and more. These deals won't last for much longer, so make the most of your last chance to snag low prices ahead of the holidays.
We've dug up some of the best deals you can still find for $25 or less. These low-price post-Cyber Monday deals are perfect for those inexpensive gifts you need for family members, friends or coworkers (hello, holiday party gift exchange games). And if your budget is a bit larger, we've also got the best remaining Cyber Monday deals for $50 and under. This story is updated often as deals change, so be sure to check back for the most recent sales details. Happy gifting!
Cyber Monday tech deals under $25
Smart home deals and sales
This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to its best price, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members: They'll be sure to thank you for something so useful.
Eligible Amazon accounts can nab a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 alongside a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That makes the total cost just $10.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $15 (save $25)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $25 (save $45)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd gen): $18 (save $31)
- Meross smart Wi-Fi garage door opener: $20 (save $16)
- SwitchBot Smart Plug Mini: $12 (save $8)
- Wemo Smart Plug with Thread: $25 (save $5)
- Kasa outdoor smart plug: $17 (save $8)
- Kasa smart plug mini (4-pack): $23 (save $7)
- Kasa multicolor smart light bulb (2-pack): $17 (save $8)
Streaming device deals for your TV
If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $9 (save $11)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Roku Express HD streaming box: $18 (save $12)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $18 (save $12)
Audio deals: Portable speakers, wireless earbuds, more
Anker sub-brand Soundcore offers a ton of great value audio gear and its Life P2 Mini earbuds are half their usual price right now. With Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C charging and 32 hours of playtime with the included charging case, they don't skimp on features.
- Philips T1207 true wireless earbuds: $20 (save $20)
- Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds: $20 (save $6)
- Skullcandy Jib true wireless earbuds: $21 (save $11)
- JLab Go Air true wireless earbuds: $15 (save $15)
- JBL Vibe 100 true wireless earbuds: $25 (save $25)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2i true wireless earbuds: $20 (save $20)
- Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker: $20 (save $10)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $19 (save $11)
- JBL Go2 Bluetooth speaker: $25 (save $15)
- Skullcandy Set in-ear earbuds: $7 (save $24)
- AirPods Pro leather case: $21 (save $9)
Tech accessory deals
This tiny USB-C charger offers an impressive 30 watts of output to help you charge all your gear as fast as it can. There are several different options with outputs as high as 65 watts.
- Razer Anzu smart glasses: $25 (save $175)
- Logitech C270 HD webcam: $25 (save $15)
- Logitech Pebble M350 wireless mouse: $24 (save $5 or more in select colors)
- Tile Mate: $18 (save $7)
- Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning cable: From $2 with code BUYCABLE
- Samsung UBS-C cable: $8 (save $7)
- Case-Mate Fuel 20W USB-C wall charger: $9 (save $16)
- AirTag keychains: $14 (save $6)
- Apple Watch sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Apple Watch Nike sport band: $25 (save $24)
- PopSocket phone grip for MagSafe: $24 (save $6)
- Zens 10W wireless charger: $25 (save $5)
- Lexar JumpDrive V40 USB 32GB USB flash drive (3-pack): $13 (save $7)
- Wage Universal gaming headset: $6 (save $19)
Cyber Monday home deals under $25
At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes.
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 electric egg cooker: $17 (save $11)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance clear food storage set (18-piece): $24 (save $20)
- Kamenstein spice rack (16-jar): $15 (save $5)
- Hamilton Beach electric coffee grinder: $15 (save $5)
- Gourmia iced coffee maker: $15 (save $10)
- Hydro Flask 18-ounce bottle: $21 (save $9)
- Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog air fryer: $20 (save $25)
- Yankee Candle car air freshener 3-pack: $9 (save $2)
- Holstein Housewares mini heart-shaped waffle maker: $14 (save $2)
- Automated night lights (4-pack): $10 (save $11)
- Amazon Basics AA batteries (16-pack): $21 (save $7)
- USB-C travel power strip: $16 (save $9)
- BalanceFrom yoga mat: $21 (save $29)
- La Crosse Technology Soluna-S sunrise alarm clock: $23 (save $13)
- Packing cubes (6-pack): $19 (save $6)
Cyber Monday subscription and software deals under $25: HBO Max, Adobe, more
For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.
- American Sign Language learning bundle: $20 (save $15)
- Learn to Code certification bundle: $25 (save $15)
- All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course: $20
- Paramount Plus (1 year): $25 (save $25)
- HBO Max (3 months): $6 (save $24)
- Discovery Plus (3 months): $3 (save $12)
- Sling TV (1 month): $20 (save $20)
Cyber Monday toy deals under $25
Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.
- Lego Disney Bruni the Salamander buildable character: $10 (save $3)
- Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child set: $14 (save $6)
- Lego Minecraft The Bakery set: $17 (save $8)
- Taco vs. Burrito strategic family card game: $19 (save $6)
- VTech Pull and Sing Puppy: $18 (save $6)
- Marvel Iron Man flip FX mask: $16 (save $7)
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations set: $16 (save $13)
- National Geographic mega slime kit: $24 (save $11)
- PopSockets PopPuck fidget toy: $16 (save $4)
Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25
This hat comes in two different style options and is adjustable to fit just about everyone. The baseball hat is a washed black hat that has a leather patch sewn on with Nomad's logo, while the camper hat is two-tone and has the Nomad logo over a sunset. Check them both out now.
- Under Armour men's fleece logo shorts: $25 (save $10)
- Under Armour women's hybrid quarter zip: $23 (save $37)
- Champion pullover hoodie: $22 (save $33)
- Adidas Trefoil 2.0 backpack: $23 (save $22) Use code CYBER
- Nike Men's Dri-Fit Legend training T-shirt: $11 (save $14) Use code CYBER
- Allbirds men's Natural Run shorts (2-pack): $23 (save $45)
- Allbirds women's Natural Run short-sleeve tee: $17 (save $41)
- Volcom pullover hoodie: $25 (save $30)
- Tommy Hilfiger signature stripe graphic tee: $21 (save $19)
- Men's slouchy beanie: $14 (save $11)
Cyber Monday beauty deals under $25
Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF.