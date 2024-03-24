There Are Some Serious Discounts on Peloton Gear During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If you take your fitness seriously, having a good set of exercise equipment can be very helpful. From exercise bikes to smart weights and everything in between, there's quite a big sale on Peleton gear that you can grab for a great price. You can snag up to 51% off on various Peleton gear, with some heavy discounts on the higher-end stuff as well.

Kicking things off, we have the bike that started it all. The Peloton Bike is now just $1,250, a price that saves you $195 off the usual going rate. For that price, you'll get an immersive 22-inch HD touchscreen and the updated seat post -- following a product recall earlier this year -- plus all of the hardware needed for Peloton's interactive workouts, such as a front-facing camera, built-in microphone and a speaker system so you can hear exactly what your instructor is saying.

Want to go whole hog? The Peloton Bike Plus is now just $2,100, which represents a $395 saving on the original price of almost $2,500. It has a larger 24-inch display that can rotate and a more powerful speaker system. That way you can use the same Peloton Bike Plus hardware to enjoy nonbike activities like yoga and meditation. The Peloton Bike Plus is also compatible with the Apple GymKit and the Apple Watch, which can pair with your Peloton for heart-rate monitoring integration. It's all very impressive, and right now it can be yours at a price that's hard to ignore.

Already all-in on Peloton and simply looking for accessories to add? You can score some for as little as $14. Peloton's premium foam yoga block set is down to just $26 right now -- a 15% savings -- or snag a set of sweat-proof weights for just $23. The $14 Peloton water bottle would also make a great gift for the Peloton obsessive in your life, too. There are even more accessories to choose from, plus a ton of discounted apparel, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to complete your home gym and workout wardrobe.

We don't know how long these price cuts will stick around, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to cash in on these rare fitness deals.