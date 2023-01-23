The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller Is Down to $100 Today Only

Woot is giving you the chance to upgrade your Xbox gaming setup today only with $30 off the Elite Series 2 Core controller. , this is the lowest we have seen Microsoft's latest controller, though the deal expires tonight or when sold out.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller, unveiled in September 2022, is essentially a more affordable, trimmed-down version of its namesake Elite Series 2. As you'd expect, the two offerings share a bunch of features, like adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubberized grips and 40 hours of rechargeable battery life -- all things that can help serious players up their performance and stay in the game for longer.

The Core version, however, comes without the swappable paddles, thumbsticks and D-pad or the charging dock and protective case. If you decide you want all of those customization options down the line, they can be purchased separately in the , meaning you can get in the door for less with the Core model and spend the extra as you need it. Usually doing it that way would cost $10 more overall, but with the $30 you'd save today at Woot on the Core controller, it makes sense to nab the controller and components separately even if you're already sure you'd want those added extras.