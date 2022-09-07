New Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is Cheaper, Prettier

Microsoft just launched a cheaper, more stylizable white sibling for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. The starts at $130 -- compared to $180 for the black model -- but comes without all the swappable paddles, thumbsticks, D-pad and case. But you can quickly turn it into the non-Core version by snapping up the Component Pack for another $60 (see what they did there?).

And you'll be able to take it and the standard Elite Series 2 a step further by running them through the extra-cost , which lets you choose custom colors and patterns.

The Core controller will become available on Sept. 21, but you can preorder starting today from the link above. If you want to get a Design Lab version of it or its sibling, you'll probably have to wait, since the Design Lab doesn't seem to be set up to choose the Elite models yet.

