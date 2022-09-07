Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
New Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is Cheaper, Prettier

The white version of the Xbox pro controller goes for $130 and offers less hardware customization, but now the Elite models can be personalized in the Xbox Design Lab.

Lori Grunin
The xbox elite wireless controller series 2 core on a blue background
Microsoft just launched a cheaper, more stylizable white sibling for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core starts at $130 -- compared to $180 for the black model -- but comes without all the swappable paddles, thumbsticks, D-pad and case. But you can quickly turn it into the non-Core version by snapping up the Component Pack for another $60 (see what they did there?). 

Preorder Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core
$130 at Xbox

And you'll be able to take it and the standard Elite Series 2 a step further by running them through the extra-cost Xbox Design Lab, which lets you choose custom colors and patterns.

The Core controller will become available on Sept. 21, but you can preorder starting today from the link above. If you want to get a Design Lab version of it or its sibling, you'll probably have to wait, since the Design Lab doesn't seem to be set up to choose the Elite models yet.

