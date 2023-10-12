These Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals Are Still Available

We've finally crossed the line over Amazon's October Prime Day, and while a lot of the vacuum cleaner deals we've seen have expired, that's not the case for everything. We're still seeing some great deals for both budget and higher-end vacuums, with offers as low as $31, which is a steal.

If you're in the market for something cordless, you're in luck, as there are some huge savings to be had. There are also awesome deals on corded models, budget-friendly versions, mini vacs and robotic dirt suckers, if a cordless stick vacuum doesn't catch your eye.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've curated a list of the top vacuum deals available on Amazon right now. We're continuing to update the list as the sale winds down. Check out our picks below.

INSE 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $100 With 45 minutes of run time, this budget-oriented vacuum is a great option for those who like to vacuum a lot. It also comes with six attachments, so you can clean up pretty much anything. Details Save $350 with coupon $100 at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator: $150 Sometimes a heavy-duty machine is the only thing that will do the trick. With this model, the Shark NV360 Navigator has dominance over hardwood and carpet, with 9 quarts of capacity and a HEPA filter to help cycle out pet hair and other allergens. Details Save $70 $150 at Amazon

Eufy by Anker G40 Hybrid: $190 Check out this top pick for a robot vacuum by Anker. This robotic vacuum offers mopping and vacuuming, as well as an app to control it. Details Save $110 $190 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692: $237 If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have both, you're in luck. Details Save $63 $237 at Amazon