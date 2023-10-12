These Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals Are Still Available
Prime Day may officially be over, but we're still seeing great deals on vacuums that you can pick up.
We've finally crossed the line over Amazon's October Prime Day, and while a lot of the vacuum cleaner deals we've seen have expired, that's not the case for everything. We're still seeing some great deals for both budget and higher-end vacuums, with offers as low as $31, which is a steal.
If you're in the market for something cordless, you're in luck, as there are some huge savings to be had. There are also awesome deals on corded models, budget-friendly versions, mini vacs and robotic dirt suckers, if a cordless stick vacuum doesn't catch your eye.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've curated a list of the top vacuum deals available on Amazon right now. We're continuing to update the list as the sale winds down. Check out our picks below.
With 45 minutes of run time, this budget-oriented vacuum is a great option for those who like to vacuum a lot. It also comes with six attachments, so you can clean up pretty much anything.
Sometimes a heavy-duty machine is the only thing that will do the trick. With this model, the Shark NV360 Navigator has dominance over hardwood and carpet, with 9 quarts of capacity and a HEPA filter to help cycle out pet hair and other allergens.
Check out this top pick for a robot vacuum by Anker. This robotic vacuum offers mopping and vacuuming, as well as an app to control it.
If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have both, you're in luck.
Check out this direct deal for the Dyson Outsize stick vacuum. This vacuum offers 60 minutes of run time, half-gallon storage and an LCD screen.
- Intercleaner corded vacuum cleaner: $31 (save $9)
- Bosch Vac120N 12-volt max hand vacuum: $52 (save 25% at checkout)
- Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: $110 (save $90)
- Shark AV753 robot vacuum $130 (save $100)
- Shark AV993 IQ robot vacuum: $200 (save $100)
- Shark NV501 Rotator professional lift-away upright vacuum: $250 (save $50)
- Roborock Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner: $350 (save $100)
- BuTure cordless vacuum cleaner: $135 (save $115, including coupon)
- Hoover WindTunnel: $120 (save $20)
- Auto-Joe 12-volt portable car vacuum kit: $12 (save $18)
