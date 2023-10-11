X
The Popular Peloton Bike Is $350 Off for October Prime Day

You can pick up the original Peloton Bike for just $1,095 right now, but you're going to need to make sure that you order soon before Prime Day ends.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Few stationary exercise bikes capture the imagination quite like the original Peloton Bike, and right now you can put one in your home gym for just $1,095 as part of the October Prime Day festivities.

If you're thinking about spending this kind of money on a Peloton Bike you're probably already well aware of what this thing has to offer, but we'll go over the broad strokes anyway. The most obvious part of the package is the exercise bike but the star of the show is the large 22-inch touchscreen display, which will host all of your workouts. There's Bluetooth connectivity as well as two rear-facing stereo speakers.

The Peloton Bike is the perfect companion for people looking for a cardio workout who might like to have a little help along the way. That's where a Peloton All-Access Membership comes in, giving you unlimited access to a library of content for a monthly fee.

Looking to push yourself further? The manual control knob can be turned to change the resistance so you'll always be able to work up a sweat. All of that and more is just waiting for you to hit that "buy" button before this deal comes to an end.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

