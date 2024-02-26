The Ninja Foodi XL Air Fryer Is One of Our Favorites and You Can Grab It at $100 Off

The Ninja Foodi XL is our favorite large air fryer and it's down to just $150 at Best Buy for today only. This 10-quart device comes with two 5-quart baskets, rather than having one large cooking chamber, making it a versatile machine that can cook different components of your meal without risking burning one thing or undercooking the other. At $100 off, this is a stellar deal and represents the best price on it since the holiday season.

Using an air fryer can be great. It's a lot healthier and, at times, a lot safer than having a vat full of oil boiling in your kitchen. That said, a lot of air fryers aren't particularly big and most can't do more than one thing at once, meaning you have to substantially increase your cooking time if you want use your air fryer for multiple components of your meal. The Ninja Foodi XL solves that problem by giving you two individual baskets to cook with.

With six different cooking functions, you can not only air fry but broil, bake, dehydrate, roast and reheat with the Ninja Foodi XL. The dual baskets each have a 5-quart capacity, for a total of 10 quarts. That means you can fit up to 6 pounds of fries and 8 pounds of wings at the same time, making this a game-changer for game day.

Not only can you cook two foods at once, you can also cook them in two different ways. For example, you can air fry on one side while baking on the other. The Food Smart thermometer and DualZone technology can intelligently sync the two baskets (or "zones") to have food done to perfection, at the right time. Go from frozen to cooked perfectly 30% faster than a traditional oven. It's even good for your health: You'll use up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. And cleaning up is easy thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts.

If you like what you've read so far, you'll want to grab the Ninja Foodi XL quickly because the deal ends today. Or, if it hasn't quite tickled your fancy, check out some of these other great air fryer deals.