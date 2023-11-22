The Motorola Razr Plus Made Me Love Flip Phones Again, and It's on Sale for Black Friday

Companies like Motorola and Samsung have been trying to revive the flip phone for years. But with its spacious cover screen, thin design and barely visible crease, the 2023 Razr Plus is one of the best executions yet. When I reviewed it back in June, it felt like the first time I could actually recommend buying a foldable phone.

However, there was one thing that gave me pause: its $1,000 price. But ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has marked the 2023 Razr Plus down to $700, knocking $300 off its regular price. That's significant because foldable phones don't come cheap; most worthwhile options cost upwards of $1,000.

What makes the Razr Plus stand out from previous flip phones is its large external display, which measures 3.6 inches. (For context, that's about the same size as the iPhone 4's screen). While you'll still want to open the Razr Plus for most tasks, having that roomy front screen makes it possible to run full apps like TikTok and Spotify from the palm of your hand.

The Razr Plus' bendable design also means it essentially has a built-in kickstand for taking photos hands free, along with some other camera tricks. That large front screen, for example, can also show previews of photos before you hit the shutter button.

But like most products, the Razr Plus isn't perfect. Motorola doesn't provide as many years of Android version upgrades as Samsung, and apps don't always morph to match the phone's position when the device is propped open halfway. I've also noticed that my Razr Plus doesn't always open all the way straight unless I give it an extra push.

For these reasons that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is my favorite foldable flip phone. But the Razr Plus is still a worthy choice, especially at this lower $700 price.