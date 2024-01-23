The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop Is Half-Price Today Only at Best Buy

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, but need something that will work well without busting your budget, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Best Buy has knocked the cost of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 to just $400 -- that's a 50% discount on its usual $800 price. But you'll need to act soon if you're interested. This offer expires tonight, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. CT, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to score one at this price.

This Lenovo laptop offers a solid 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, along with a 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 full high-definition resolution. It also comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series Pro processor, which means not only can this laptop can handle surfing the web and streaming your favorite content, but it should allow for plenty of multitasking, along with some creative projects and even basic gaming. It's not going to compete with the pricier, premium models out there, but it's a solid choice for budget buyers needing a little more power.

Whether you're staying productive or connecting with friends, you'll appreciate the built-in HD webcam for video calls, which comes with a privacy shutter and smart noise canceling to combat any background noise in your environment. It also has Dolby Atmos speakers for quality sound. With up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, you can get a lot done. It weighs in around 3.5 pounds, so it is a little heavier than some models out there, but it's also just 0.7 inches thick, which makes it a little more portable when you're on the go.

If this Lenovo isn't quite what you're looking for, be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals happening now for more bargains.