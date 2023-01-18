Target Clearance Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know to Save the Most

Shopping at Target is such a fun experience. You go in with a list and come out with even more than you anticipated. While this is often what we know and love about shopping at Target, you can always get discounts on the products you know and love.

Shopping for clearance in a physical store versus online does have a few distinctions. When you browse in-store, you can locate hidden things that might only be available at your store and not others, in addition to having the chance to physically see and touch the products.

While online shopping doesn't give you the benefits you'd find in-store, there are still many reasons to shop Target clearance online. Convenience is a huge factor. With the ability to have select products available for pickup, delivery or shipping, you don't have to do much to get what you need.

We'll explain everything you need to know about Target clearance and why it's worthwhile.

The basics of Target clearance

Target

Naturally, buying only what you need and a portion of what you want at Target is the first step to saving money. Otherwise, are you really saving? But in order to know how to shop, you must first understand how Target clearance works. Knowing when the big sales start is important, but you need also to be familiar with how to navigate a clearance sale.

Every season, Target will discount its merchandise just like every other retailer. There will be a sale in the spring, and there will be others around college move-in time as well as traditional holiday sales.

When you're shopping on clearance, some of these items may be on sale depending on the time Target decides to drop prices, but it's not always so cut and dry because items that's 30% off one week may drop in price the next week, you never know.

That said, how Target discounts items in-store usually follows this model:

30% off

50% off

70% off

And while it's not always the case, if you happen to see something for 90% off, it's likely going to be seasonal items such as Valentine's Day candy, older Christmas decorations or something already pretty affordable to begin with.

Discounts online can range from 10% to up to 50% or more. Just remember to filter for your desired discount to save.

What can you get on sale?

Almost anything you can think of is available on sale, but if it doesn't fit the seasonal requirement, it will undoubtedly be overstock clearance or on sale for the arrival of fresh inventory that forces old products out.

Do you want kids' apparel and electronics? Purchase it on Mondays. Wednesdays are your best bet if you need the newest health and beauty products. And you can get much more almost any day of the week. If you want to know about that, read our tips on how to improve your Target shopping trip.

If you don't want to miss a deal, you can also download the Target app, which will give you access to the online store's deals and promotions as well as the weekly ad. You can also shop online to see trending items that other people are buying so you can add it to your cart if you're the type of shopper who enjoys getting products that's popular. Checking out trending items is simple. You only have to do a few steps:

Choose your category for shopping

Scroll down at the very bottom of the page

From there you will see other clothing that's doing well on the website. When you do this, just know it will likely be of similar style or possibly an adjacent item. Also, looking at trending items is different from the "more to consider" and "similar items" section. If you want to see that, you will need to select an individual item in a category and scroll down to the bottom to see that.

How important guest ratings and reviews are for clearance

Target

Checking the ratings on a clearance item will be even more crucial for you because you don't want to lose out on information that will help you decide if the item is worth your time to buy or not. This cannot be done in a store (unless you go online to check), but when shopping online, it can help tremendously.

The suggestion here is to:

First check the one-star reviews

Check out the midrange reviews

Finish your analysis of the item with the top reviews

While your results may vary, following this pattern is beneficial because you can tell if the item is worthwhile if there are enough people saying similar things. These reviews are even more useful for things like apparel, because the comments can inform you whether something will fit, is fragile or is downright stellar.

Why Target clearance is worth your time

Shopping at Target clearance will help you make the most of your dollar every time. But this isn't the only reason why shopping on clearance is worth it, you ultimately are getting either new or like-new products that can do you some good without having to spend a lot of money.

If you're debating on whether you should shop at a Target clearance sale, ask yourself these questions:

Is Target a regular store that you shop at?

Do you like the kinds of products available?

Are you OK with buying final sale products?

Are you OK with limited stock and the rush of getting something before someone else?

No matter your answer, clearance products will almost always be worth your time because on basics and hidden gems more regularly will make you a more savvy Target shopper and benefit someone in the long run.

