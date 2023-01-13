5 Super-Simple Ways to Improve Your Next Target Trip and Save Some Cash

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season.

It's a common refrain: You go to Target for one thing, and you end up buying a bunch of other stuff, too. Target is an attractive shopping destination for so many people because of its affordability, convenience and variety of everyday products. That's also why it's so easy to end up spending more than you intended, especially in the new year with the desire to get in shape or try out a new hobby.

The great news is that, if you're an avid Target shopper, you can continue to shop and save with our tip that will guarantee savings in your wallet. All you have to do is make some simple changes, like the day you shop or the payment method you use. Still curious? Well, we'll walk you through everything including some well-known tips for savings and one secret tip to help you save in-store.

Shop using a Target RedCard

If you're a regular Target shopper, it's worth considering signing up for its RedCard, which offers 5% off almost all purchases at the retailer making it one of the easiest ways to save. You've probably heard of Target's RedCard* before, but you may not know that it's available as a credit, debit or reloadable card to suit your preferences and that it doesn't charge a monthly or annual fee. Opening a RedCard account will also unlock free two-day shipping for thousands of items and give you access to RedCard exclusive deals and promotions periodically.

Sign up for Target's Reward Program

If you want to save money on your purchases but don't want to sign up for a new card, check out . The great thing is that you can use these benefits not only online, but in-store too. Here are the perks of being a Circle member:

1% earnings when you shop to redeem (or continue saving 5% with RedCard) Access to offers on brands 5% off a single purchase for your birthday (valid 30 days from your birthday) Community support votes to direct where Target gives Target Circle partnerships with brands such as Apple and Ulta Beauty.

Getting access to Target's reward program is important, especially when you're shopping at the retailer anyway.

Get a price match guarantee

What some shoppers fail to realize is that Target offers a price match guarantee too. You can request to get a price match from Target whenever you see that the item you purchased is cheaper. For the item to be eligible, it must be:

During the 14-day window from the time you purchased the item An identical item, brand name, size, weight, color, quantity and model number In stock at a lower price at the time of return at a list of competitors Target match Lower on Target.com or in your local Target store

How to request a price match

Once you determine if you can get a price match, there are just a few steps to do this in-store or online. If you're doing this in-store, here's what you should do:

Request a price match at checkout Bring proof of the price you want to match -- the entire printed ad, digital ad, or retailer's primary website (photos or photocopies are not accepted) Bring the original receipt if you already purchased the item

Online is a bit easier but your options here are to either call or chat with a representative. You can do this by:

Chatting with Target representatives online or calling 800-591-3869 Having the current price you want to match -- the digital ad, approved retailer's website, or Target store price (photos or photocopies are not accepted) Having your order number and item information ready from the start

Checking out Target's ads and catalogs can save you money on hundreds of items weekly

Our best money-saving tip for in-store shopping at Target

Now that you know what you can do to get rewards and get a price match should you need it, you can now learn our tip that will give you access to discounted products across the entire retailer.

The first thing you need to know is that this only works for in-store purchases (sorry online shoppers). The next thing is all about knowing when you need to shop in-store. Depending on the day of the week (excluding Saturday and Sunday) you'll find select products on clearance.

When you're shopping at your local Target here's the cheat sheet to know what products are on sale:

Mondays: Electronics, kids' clothing and stationery Tuesdays: Domestics, women's clothing, pets products, and food Wednesdays: Men's clothing, toys, health and beauty, lawn, and garden items Thursdays: Home goods, lingerie, shoes, sporting goods, movies, music, books, decor, and luggage Fridays: Auto, beauty, hardware, and jewelry

To confirm our tip we reached out to Target on Oct. 17, and didn't receive a response.

*All information about the Target RedCard has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.