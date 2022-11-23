Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Security Camera Placement iOS 16.2 Is Coming Prioritize Health on Thanksgiving
Deals

Target Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Keuring, Roku TVs and More

Target's biggest Black Friday deals are available now.
3 min read

With just a couple of days left until Black Friday proper, stores are slashing prices across the board. Target's earliest Black Friday deals actually kicked off in October, but the giant retailer has a bunch more deals running right now as we approach the big day itself. 

On Sunday, Target rolled out its largest Black Friday week event ever, with more than 1 million items going on sale. There are a variety of early Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and more. 

See at Target

You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the very best bargains available below. Deals typically come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check back often for the best Black Friday savings that Target has to offer. 
Element

Element 65-inch 4K Roku TV: $230

Save $400

This Element 65-inch TV is a steal for just $230 right now. It comes with Roku built-in and offers 4K resolution. It's compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Home.

$230 at Target
Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $200

Save $49

Score a huge saving on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Targer where the noise-canceling earbuds are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we've seen since the earbuds' launch this fall. 

$200 at Target
Nintendo/CNET

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle: $300

Save $60

The Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.

$300 at Target
Meta

Meta Quest 2 Bundle: $350

Save $50

Pick up the 128GB Quest 2 VR headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off.

$350 at Target
KitchenAid

KitchenAid Professional stand mixer: $250

Save $200

KitchenAid's Professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic mixer has 10 speeds with plenty of power to mix even the densest ingredients. It comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl.

$250 at Target
Dyson

Dyson V8 Origin vacuum: $280

Save $150

Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds. 

$280 at Target
LG

LG SP2 Soundbar: $100

Save $80

Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can provide a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection.

$100 at Target
Keurig

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $50

Save $50

The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is the company's smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And now, Target is offering $50 off several different colors, dropping the price down to just $50. 

$50 at Target
Gourmia

Gourmia 5-quart digital air fryer: $40

Save $35

There's a good reason that air fryers have gotten so popular recently. They're faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and a lot healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a midsize Gourmia air fryer for nearly half off the usual price. It boasts 1,500 watts of cooking power, and has 12 preprogrammed functions, including fry, bake, dehydrate and more. And the removable basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, so clean up is a breeze as well. 

$40 at Target
More Target Black Friday deals:

And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the Xbox Series S available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to make your purchase online but pickup in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.

