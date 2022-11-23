Target Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Keuring, Roku TVs and More

With just a couple of days left until Black Friday proper, stores are slashing prices across the board. Target's earliest Black Friday deals actually kicked off in October, but the giant retailer has a bunch more deals running right now as we approach the big day itself.

On Sunday, Target rolled out its largest Black Friday week event ever, with more than 1 million items going on sale. There are a variety of on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and more.

You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the very best bargains available below. Deals typically come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check back often for the best Black Friday savings that Target has to offer.

Element This Element 65-inch TV is a steal for just $230 right now. It comes with Roku built-in and offers 4K resolution. It's compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Home.

Apple Score a huge saving on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Targer where the noise-canceling earbuds are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we've seen since the earbuds' launch this fall.

Nintendo/CNET The Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.

Meta Pick up the 128GB Quest 2 VR headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off. You're receiving price alerts for Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

KitchenAid KitchenAid's Professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic mixer has 10 speeds with plenty of power to mix even the densest ingredients. It comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl. You're receiving price alerts for KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer (Empire Red)

Dyson Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds.

LG Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can provide a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection. You're receiving price alerts for LG SP2 Soundbar: $100

Keurig The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is the company's smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And now, Target is offering $50 off several different colors, dropping the price down to just $50.

Gourmia There's a good reason that air fryers have gotten so popular recently. They're faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and a lot healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a midsize Gourmia air fryer for nearly half off the usual price. It boasts 1,500 watts of cooking power, and has 12 preprogrammed functions, including fry, bake, dehydrate and more. And the removable basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, so clean up is a breeze as well. You're receiving price alerts for Gourmia 5-quart digital air fryer: $40

More Target Black Friday deals:

And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to make your purchase online but pickup in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.