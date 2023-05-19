Take Up to $65 Off Google Nest Products at Wellbots

There's no place like a smart home. Our homes should be safe and comfortable, which is why investing in convenient smart home devices and some security cameras to keep an eye on things is a good idea for many people. A lot of that tech can cost a pretty penny, but right now Wellbots is giving CNET readers exclusive savings on a number of Google Nest devices, with discounts of up to $65.

One of our favorite smart thermostats, the Nest Learning Thermostat has a sleek design, a temperature sensor and an easy-to-read display. It even has an away mode to save energy while you're out and about. And you can control it from an app, so you don't even have to get up from the couch to adjust the temp. While it normally lists for $249, Wellbots has already marked it down to $199 -- and as a CNET reader, when you use promo code 55CNET at checkout, you'll get an additional $55 off, bringing the price to just $144.

For home security, you can snag Nest cameras at a discount, too. If you're looking for a wireless camera that you can use inside or out, you can get the Google Nest camera for just $95 with code 45CNET. It has a rechargeable battery, 1080p resolution, two-way audio and more. And if you want to shine a light on whatever's going on outside, you can take $65 off the floodlight camera with code 65CNET and the price will drop to $155. This camera sends alerts and will light up automatically to help you see when someone is approaching. It also offers 1080p video and you can even create custom schedules to adjust the brightness of your lights or the sensitivity of your motion sensors to make it perfect for your home.