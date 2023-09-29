Take Up to 50% Off Ring Security Cameras for Your Home

There are plenty of reasons keeping an eye on your home is a good idea. Everything from guest arrivals to package deliveries and even cases of bad actors at your door can be monitored through home security cameras. These gadgets have come a long way in recent years, with multiple styles that can send you real-time alerts, record video or even allow you to talk with whoever is at your home. If you've considered investing in some security cameras or DIY alarms to give you some peace of mind, now is a great time. Wellbots has discounted a number of Ring devices by up to 50% right now, so you can stock up on options to keep an eye on every entry. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Ring/CNET Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: $150 Save $100 $150 at Wellbots The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 lists for $250 -- but right now Wellbots has slashed the price on this Pro model by $100. Hardwire this camera into your existing doorbell system and get non-stop power, along with motion detection and alerts, pre-recorded quick replies for when people come to your door, infrared night vision and more. $150 at Wellbots

More Ring camera deals worth checking out:

These camera options offer a lot of flexibility and coverage in and around your home. You can also get added features when you sign up for a Ring Protect subscription, including the ability to review, share and save photos and videos your devices capture. Plans start at $3.99 per month. And for those looking for a DIY alarm kit for your home, Ring's V2 700 Series 8-piece Alarm Pro kit is marked down to $150 right now -- a $100 savings. It includes the Alarm Pro Base Station, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector and a range extender.

