Take 50% Off the Cost of an Annual Skillshare Membership

For just $83, CNET readers can get a year of access to more than 34,000 online classes with this exclusive offer.

Adrian Marlow
Ready to dive into something new? Skillshare is an online learning community with more than 10,000 teachers, offering upwards of 34,000 classes. Content covers a slew of topics for tech enthusiasts, creatives and others. If you're a new member, you can sign up for an annual membership to Skillshare for half-price with our exclusive promo code. Just enter 50CNET at checkout and it'll bring the cost from $165 down to just $83. This code will expire on April 16 at 9 pm PT (12 am ET on April 17).

An annual Skillshare membership will grant you a full year of unlimited access to all of Skillshare's classes. There are an astounding variety of options available, ranging from UI/UX design to photography, cooking, marketing, productivity and much more. The great thing about online learning is that you can develop new skills at your own pace and from anywhere with internet access. Every course on Skillshare also offers a hands-on project that allows you to practice what you've learned. Note that memberships will automatically renew at full price until you cancel. However, if you've been considering learning a new hobby or want to take your professional skills to the next level, Skillshare can help -- and at this price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal.  

