Dell's Black Friday Switch OLED Deal Scores You a Free $75 Gift Card

There are plenty of Black Friday deals on Switch games and accessories, but discounts on consoles are still pretty hard to come by. But if you're looking to get your hands on a vibrant Switch OLED, you can score a free $75 gift card when you purchase it through Dell. That doesn't bring down the $350 list price, but can help you snag some free games or accessories. There's no set expiration for this offer, but there's a good chance it will sell out quickly, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now and our top pick when it comes to handheld game consoles. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage.

This deal includes a free $75 digital gift card, which you'll receive via email within 20 days of the purchase. Just note that expires 90 days from issuance, and it can be used only for online purchases. There are plenty of other Black Friday deals you can shop right now as well, and you can check out our full roundup of all the best Black Friday Switch deals for even more bargains on Nintendo games and accessories.