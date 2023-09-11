X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Stream Hulu Plus Live TV for Just $50 a Month Right Now

The deal comes ahead of the service's price hike in October.

kourtjackson-rv
kourtjackson-rv
Kourtnee Jackson Writer
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Expertise Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
See full bio
Kourtnee Jackson
2 min read
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu + Live TV for $50

Save 35% off the new monthly price

Watch more than 90 live TV channels for just $50 per month for three months with this deal for Hulu's live TV streaming service ad-based plan. The offer is available for eligible new or returning customers who have not had a subscription within the past month. 

$50 at Hulu

Hulu just announced a special promotion for its live TV streaming service that can save you big bucks for the next few months. With NFL season in full swing and fall programming ratcheting up, cord-cutters may be looking for a way to watch everything without a huge cable bill. Sign up for the ad-based Hulu Plus Live TV by Oct. 11 and pay only $50 a month for three months.

The current price for this tier is $70 per month, and includes access to ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu's on-demand library. However, Disney is raising the rate on Oct. 12 to $77 monthly for the ad-based subscription and $89 for the ad-free version of Hulu's live platform. In addition to watching sports broadcasts that air on channels like NBC, CBS, Fox or ESPN, you can stream Hulu originals, USA, FX, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TNT, HGTV and more. The service also comes with unlimited DVR. 

Once this promotional period is over, your monthly price will increase from $50 to $77. Snag the offer before it expires at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) on Oct. 11, and be sure to check our rundown of the best streaming service deals and our channel comparison for the top live TV streaming platforms. 

Looking for a deal on your next movie night?
Compare prices or add promo codes to your next streaming service subscription with a single click when using the CNET Shopping extension.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Services and Software Guides

VPN

Cybersecurity

Streaming Services

Web Hosting & Websites

Other Services & Software