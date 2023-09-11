Stream Hulu Plus Live TV for Just $50 a Month Right Now

Hulu just announced a special promotion for its live TV streaming service that can save you big bucks for the next few months. With NFL season in full swing and fall programming ratcheting up, cord-cutters may be looking for a way to watch everything without a huge cable bill. Sign up for the ad-based Hulu Plus Live TV by Oct. 11 and pay only $50 a month for three months.

The current price for this tier is $70 per month, and includes access to ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu's on-demand library. However, Disney is raising the rate on Oct. 12 to $77 monthly for the ad-based subscription and $89 for the ad-free version of Hulu's live platform. In addition to watching sports broadcasts that air on channels like NBC, CBS, Fox or ESPN, you can stream Hulu originals, USA, FX, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TNT, HGTV and more. The service also comes with unlimited DVR.

Once this promotional period is over, your monthly price will increase from $50 to $77. Snag the offer before it expires at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) on Oct. 11, and be sure to check our rundown of the best streaming service deals and our channel comparison for the top live TV streaming platforms.