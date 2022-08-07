Get Peace of Mind for Less With up to 40% on Eufy Security Kits and Equipment

You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).

The best part about Eufy home security equipment is that most of it can be used without a security service subscription, which many other systems require, so there are no monthly fees. To keep your home safe just follow the installation instructions and remember to occasionally replace the battery and microSD card.

There are a few different pieces of equipment you can pick up at this sale. If you've got a larger home and want to make sure that you cover all your bases, you can grab this on sale for $350, $140 off the usual price. It includes three Eufy Cam 2 Pros, which are equipped with night-vision capabilities and an IP67 weatherproof rating, as well as a Eufy HomeKit, which wirelessly stores the cameras' footage. Or, if you only need a single camera, you can pick up this on sale for $70 off when you activate the instant coupon, dropping the price down to just $160. Because it features cellular connectivity, it's a great pick for monitoring remote locations without Wi-Fi, and with an IP67 weatherproof rating, it's protected against harsh conditions as well.

If you want to add a few more pieces of equipment to your security setup, you can also pick up this for $70 off, dropping the price down to just $110. Or grab this with two-way audio for just $100, half off the usual price when you activate the instant coupon on the product page.