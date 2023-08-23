X
Stay Hydrated With Early Access to Labor Day Deals at CamelBak

Save 25% sitewide at CamelBak days before the general public with this exclusive offer for CNET readers.

Adrian Marlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
A water bottle and hydration pack from CamelBak are displayed against a blue background.
Calling all fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers: If you want to stock up on new gear to keep you hydrated, we have a deal you won't want to miss. This Friday, CamelBak will be dropping prices by 25% sitewide for Labor Day -- but CNET readers can take advantage of early access right now. Just pick what you want, then use promo code CNET at checkout. Note, however, that the recently launched A.T.P. is excluded from this deal. 

This offer is available to CNET readers today, Aug. 23 and tomorrow, Aug. 24, before the general public gets access to the sale on Aug. 25. The sale will officially end Sept. 4.

If you want to be sure you're accessing clean water on the go, the Eddy Plus filtered by LifeStraw 20-ouce bottle with Tritan Renew is a solid option. It filters the water twice to remove bacteria, parasites and more. It regularly lists for $45, but with this deal, you can grab one for $34.

The $58 CamelBak HydroBak with 50-ounce Mil Spec Crux Reservoir was one of our picks for 84 Days of Holiday gift guide last year, and this offer drops the price to just $43 -- a $15 savings. It's a great choice for a run or hike if you want to stay hydrated and keep your hands free. 

And for hikers going on long treks, CNET's Russell Holly recommends the Camelbak Ambush. It's one of our favorite gifts for hikers and is also great for cyclists on long rides. It has more pockets than the smaller pack listed above and holds 100-ounces of water remaining maneuverable and includes a long tube you can clip next to your shoulder for easy access. And this discount slashes the price from $134 to just $100. 

