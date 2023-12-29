Samsung's Already-Affordable A8 Tablet Is Up to 45% Off at Amazon

While there are plenty of expensive tablets out there with serious power and advanced hardware, you don't have to break the bank if you're only after a basic device for browsing the web and streaming shows. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable alternative to those pricey high-end models, and right now, you can pick it up for even less. Amazon currently has it on sale for as much as 39% off, which drops the 32GB model down to $140 -- just $1 above its best-ever price. And you can save up to $150 on higher-capacity models as well. There's no set expiration for these deals, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you need to stay productive from the comfort of your bed or couch, but don't want to deal with the bulk of a laptop, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a decent option. This Wi-Fi-only tablet sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, along with 3GB of RAM for the 32GB model, or 4GB for the 64GB and 128GB models. And if you don't feel like springing for the 128GB model or need even more storage, you can expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card, sold separately. It also gets up to 13 hours of battery life per charge (depending on usage factors) and with a fast-charging USB-C port, you can always get a boost when you need it.

If you already use other Galaxy products, getting a Galaxy tablet might be a good idea, because your devices can seamlessly communicate with each other. Your notes, like your to-do lists, automatically sync on your tablet, phone or watch whenever you make changes. Plus, if you ever change up your operating system, Smart Switch can make moving your favorite files a piece of cake. The tablet also comes with Samsung Kids, which is a library of safe and fun games, books and videos that parents can trust to be kid-friendly.

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 isn't the right fit for you, be sure to check out other great tablet deals happening now.