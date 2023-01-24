Stay Entertained for Less -- the Galaxy Tab A8 Is Down to $149

Tablets have grown in popularity thanks to their portability and convenience. And with so many models now available, you can get your hands on a solid model without paying an arm and a leg if you hold out for deals. If you're in the market for a basic tablet that can stream your favorite media, play games and more, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You can grab the for $149 right now -- that's only $9 more than its all-time lowest price. This offer expires tonight, Jan. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to nab one at this price.

If you need to stay productive even from the comfort of your bed or couch, but don't want to deal with the bulk of a laptop, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a decent option. This Wi-Fi-only tablet sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. And while 32GB of storage isn't much room to store your photos, videos, games and apps, you can always invest in cloud storage options or expand your storage up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately). It also gets up to 13 hours of battery life per charge (depending on usage factors) and with a fast charging USB-C port, you can always get a boost when you need it.

If you already use other Galaxy products, getting a Galaxy tablet might be a good idea, because your devices can seamlessly communicate with each other. Your notes, like your to-do lists, automatically sync on your tablet, phone or watch whenever you make changes. Plus, if you ever change up your operating system, Smart Switch can make moving your favorite files a piece of cake. The tablet also comes with Samsung Kids, which is a library of safe and fun games, books and videos that parents can trust to be kid-friendly.

