Spend Less With This $20 1-Year Gold Star Costco Membership

It's important to stick to a specific budget during the holidays, but it can be very challenging, especially with all the great end-of-year deals that tend to happen. Luckily, there are some great options out there, such as this one-year Gold Star Costco membership for $60 from StackSocial. Rather than get a more traditional discount up-front, once you buy the membership, StackSocial will give you back $40 worth of Costco credit, saving you 66% off the cost of the membership. While you still need to shell out the original $60, it essentially means you'll get the one-year membership for just $20.

StackSocial has extended this offer through the end of the year, giving you a little more time to cash in on this incredible deal before it disappears. We'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have expired for more than 18 months. If you've been considering nabbing an annual Costco membership, this is a great way to keep more cash in your pocket.

Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. While Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. Don't overlook Costco for some excellent holiday shopping: Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and other products.

After you sign up, you'll receive your $40 shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online so you can use it right away. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until Jan. 27 to redeem the membership, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.