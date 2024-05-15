Solo Stove's Memorial Day Sale Takes Up to 30% Off Fire Pits and Accessories

With warm summer nights just around the corner, you may be eager to get back to backyard bonfires. And if you need a new fire pit for your patio, we've spotted some deals you won't want to miss. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits on the market, and right now you can snag one for hundreds off during its Memorial Day sale. Solo Stove is currently offering up to 30% off fire pits, accessories and bundles for the holiday, though the deals are only available through May 27. These savings are Solo Stove's biggest summer discounts, so act fast if you want to snag your preferred fire pit.

Solo Stove's fire pits have a perforated base that promotes airflow, so they burn at higher temperatures than a traditional fire pit for a smokeless experience. And when you snag one as part of a backyard bundle, you get tons of other convenient accessories as well. It includes the fire pit, as well as a removable base plate and ash pan, stand, lid, spark shield, weather-resistant cover, carrying case and tools.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

There are three sizes to choose from at these discounted prices. The Ranger 2.0 is the smallest available, and you can get it for $200, which is $30 off the usual price. The midsize Bonfire 2.0 is our favorite model, and you can grab it for $230, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price. Or you can upgrade to the Yukon 2.0, the largest size included in the sale, for $400, which is $100 off the usual price. Solo Stove is also offering discounts on the Mesa tabletop model -- perfect for smores and intimate gatherings -- for only $80, which is $30 off the usual price.

If you want to go beyond a standard fire pit, Solo Stove is also offering up to $270 off the Pizza Pi oven bundle. And there are loads of other items on sale right now, including portable camp stoves, the Ranger Essentials seating bundle and tons of accessories, such as stands, gloves, tools, pellets and more, so be sure to shop around to find all the items you'll need this summer. Just not that you only have a few days to get your order in to guarantee delivery by May 27.

Read more: 5 Unexpected Ways to Use Your Fire Pit This Summer