Snag Up to 50% Off Almost Everything at Mixbook

Mixbook is one of CNET's favorite photo book services for its usability. If you want to turn your photos into a physical book to give someone this holiday season, this sale at Mixbook is exactly what you need. Through Wednesday, Dec. 7, using the code DECDEAL22 you get up to almost everything.

Only 6-by-6-inch softcover books are excluded from this offer. Also, this deal cannot be used in combination with any other discounts.

It's simple to use Mixbook. Just upload your photos from your computer, mobile device or social media account, such as Facebook or Instagram, and arrange them on the site. After that, you can either use one of Mixbook's premade themes or design your own.

The ability to see a live preview of your progress is a big part of why it's so straightforward to use. With just this one feature, you can easily customize the product to your standards in terms of both appearance and quality.

Take advantage of the sale and visit now to save money on books, calendars and more.