Snag This Loaded 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock From OWC for Just $100 Today

You'll find that most modern laptops has sacrificed a plethora of ports in favor of thin, sleek design choices. While this change can be great for portability, it can affect how you use your device. Investing in a great USB-C hub is one way to get them back, but if you want the most power and connectivity available, you should opt for a Thunderbolt dock. Right now you can grab popular model at an incredible price, thanks to a very sizeable discount.

The OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock normally lists for $280, but if you place your order right now you'll pay just $100 instead. This special price is part of an OWC March savings event so be sure to snag yours soon -- this deal ends April 1.

This 14-port dock has almost everything you're likely to need. By plugging just a single Thunderbolt cable into your Mac or Windows PC you'll be able to charge it at up to 85 watts of power while also connecting two 4K or one 5K display.

The full rundown of available ports includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five 5Gbps USB-A ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a mini DisplayPort, a gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm combo audio port. A single S/PDIF digital audio output port and slots for microSD and SD cards are also offered.

You can only connect a USB-C monitor to this since there are no HDMI ports, so be sure to check out our collection of the best USB-C monitor deals if you're on the lookout for a new one to go with your new dock.