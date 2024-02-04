Snag This Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone for Just $190

If you love to travel, or just enjoy learning languages, then grabbing a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription is a good way to go. With over 25 languages to pick from, and as much time as you could ever want to learn, it's a solid deal. Of course, the full price of $399 is a bit mind-boggling, which is why we really like this deal from Stacksocial, which knocks 52% off the price, bringing it down to just $190. That's even $10 cheaper than what Rosetta itself is offering, so it's worth grabbing quickly before the deal expires.

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners and this membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Even if you don't plan on traveling far from home, improving your language skills has plenty of benefits. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy movies and TV shows from other places, hobbyists can also take advantage of this deal.

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.