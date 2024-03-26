Snag This Excellent 16-Inch Vivobook for Just $400 Today
If you're looking for a versatile laptop with a big screen at an excellent price, then this Vivobook deal is perfect, but it won't last long.
Buying a good laptop can be very overwhelming, especially given the massive number of devices available on the market. That's why we really like this deal on the 16-inch Asus Vivobook. It's a relatively versatile model and a good option if you don't want to spend a ton of money on a laptop. While it usually goes for $750, Best Buy has slashed the Asus Vivobook 16-inch laptop down to just $400, which saves you a whopping $350. Best Buy is offering this deal today only, March 26, so you just have a matter of hours to snag one at this price.
In terms of specifications, this budget laptop has more than enough to get the job done. The large, 16-inch display has 1,920x1,080 full HD resolution and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS SPI and 12GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD is fast and spacious, while the whole thing is wrapped in a lovely Quiet Blue finish.
The laptop runs Windows 11 Home, which adds a refreshed look over the already familiar Windows 10, with a 30-day trial of Windows Office 365 also thrown in. And you can always nab a cheap Microsoft Office deal once that trial runs out. Overall, this is a great laptop for taking to school, working from home and so much more.
