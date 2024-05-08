Snag This EcoFlow Delta 2 Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for Under $1,000

Picking the best portable power station means searching for one that has the right outlets and capacity to do the job. But finding one at a price that works for you is also a key consideration. They can be costly additions to your home but they can also be vital, especially if you're in a part of the world where power comes and goes. They're also useful if you like to go camping in remote locations. Whatever the reason, it never hurts to find a great deal and we can definitely help with that.

Right now Wellbots has marked down a bundle that nets you an EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station as well as a 400-watt portable solar panel in a single package. This bundle would normally retail for a couple of dollars shy of $2,200, but now it's available for a price that has to be seen to be believed. When you add our exclusive promo code to the direct Wellbots discount, it drops the price all the way down to just $959. All you have to do is enter the code CNETDELTA25 at checkout to score the savings.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 can power 90% of appliances and offers fast-charging that will take it to 80% capacity in just 50 minutes. If you're off the grid, topping the battery off with the included solar panel will take up to 6 hours. It comes with a car charging cable, too, so you have a third way to recharge.

In terms of powering other devices, this power station can support up to 15 devices at once with ports that include USB-A, USB-C and AC outlets, and the display ensures you'll always know exactly what state the battery is in throughout.

The batteries used in this power station are the same as you'd find in a Tesla EV which means they have a lifetime of around six times that of the standard 500-cycle range. That means that you can expect to be able to charge this thing around 3,000 times. You'll get a five-year warranty as well which gives you added peace of mind.

