Snag This $40 Deal on the iScanner, Which Can Scan and Edit Physical Documents

While you used to need a scanner, printer, fax and a bunch of other things just a few years ago, a lot of that physical-to-digital management can be handled altogether in one go with the iScanner app. It works for both iPhone and iPad, and will let you take high-quality scans of pretty much whatever you want. Not only that, but it has functions and modes that let it measure objects, solve equations and do a bunch of other useful things that are quite handy. As such, it's pretty great whether you're a student or a small-to-medium business and well worth the cost.

Right now, you can save 79% on a lifetime subscription to iScanner, which knocks the original price of $200 down to just $40.

The document scanner allows you to scan contracts and notes, fax papers, upload books and documents, as well as store scans as PDFs or JPEG files. Another great feature is that this app can count similar objects automatically using your device's camera, and it can solve math problems and equations by scanning a handwritten or typed math expression, which can save you a lot of time.

The app also lets you edit your scans, getting rid of curves, skews and warps with AI-powered scan straightener tech. Plus, you can add e-signatures to your documents, so that you can conduct business with less hassle. You can even share through email or upload scanned documents to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive, or you can print a copy right from the app. And don't worry about sensitive documents -- the app protects your confidential scans by locking folders and files with a PIN.

Read more: How to Scan Key Tax Documents With Your Phone